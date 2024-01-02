Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Senior Secondary Public School, Ladwa, Kurukshetra

The school organised its Annual Winter Fest. Lt Col Gurvinder Singh, Director, Army Welfare Organisation, Ambala Cantonment, was the chief guest and inaugurated the events. He was accompanied with Subedar Shyam Lal. He was given a warm welcome. Students presented scintillating cultural programme, including folk dances - bhangra, garba, Haryanvi, ghoomer, etc. Spouses of Army personnel were felicitated by the chief guest in the presence of Principal Dherminder Khera, Vice-Principal Narender Sharma and teachers. Dherminder Khera informed that the school has started the coaching for shooting under the guidance of coach Balbir Singh who had been coach of renowned international shooter Jaspal Rana. Lucky Draw was held for students. The first prize worth Rs 3,100 was bagged by Ayansh of Class I. Two second prizes worth Rs 2,100 each were bagged by Sahajpal of Class VII B and Abhinav of Class VII C. Three third prizes worth Rs 1,100 each were bagged by Nitesh of Class IX A, Sameer of Class VIII A and Satyajeet of Class XC. The winners were felicitated by the chief guest and the principal. Rajbir Sharma, Poonam Sharma, Kavita Laller, Paramjeet Kaur, Rajni Gaba, Ajay Gupta, Monika Jindal, Rohit Seth, Aman Sharma, Anuradha Gupta, Geeta, Randeep Kaur, Kanwaljeet Kaur, Aanchal, Shyamanand, Sanjeev Mandhan, Seema Popli, Satwinder, Rajwant Kaur and parents of students were also present.
