Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanaura-Ladwa

Senior Citizen Honour Week was celebrated at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Senior Secondary Public School, Dhanaura-Ladwa, which concluded in the function where senior member of the school management committee Sardar Ujagar Singh and senior citizen Sardarni Sawinder Kaur, honoured all senior citizen of 70 years or more as chief guest. On this occasion, more than 60 senior people from the nearby villages, including Dhanaura and Ladwa were honoured with turbans, shawls and mementos.