Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora Ladwa

A rally was taken out by the students of classes VI to IX of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Senior Secondary Public School, Dhanora, Ladwa, under the guidance of the Vice Principal and teachers of the school, in the celebration of Amrut Mahotsav of Azadi. The rally was started from Shivala Ramkundi. After this, it ended at Ramkundi via the main market Ladwa, Indri Road, Indri Chowk. The students raised slogans to make the people and the society aware of the progress and importance of the Independence of the country by carrying the national flag and posters in their hands.
