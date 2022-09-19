Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora Ladwa

On the eve of the school's 43rd Foundation Day, an eye check-up camp was held. It was inaugurated by School Secretary Ravinder Bansal along with Principal Dherminder Khera. A team of doctors and support staff including Dr Rachna Gehlawat an ophthalmologist along with Gulshan Lal, Saint Siddharth Puri from Shri Swami Anand Prakashanand Memorial Hospital, Kutiya, Kurukshetra, examined the eyes of about 170 students.