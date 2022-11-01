Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated with much fanfare. Many competitions, including rangoli, mehndi, card making and candle decoration were organised from classes I to XII, on the auspicious occasion. Simultaneously the students presented couplets from Shri Ramcharitmanas.On this occasion, Acharya Dev Dutt and Pavitr Arya prayed for the happy and prosperous life of students in a yajna organised in the school yagyashala.