Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

Students organised a colourful programme in the morning assembly on the 57th foundation day of Haryana. Harshita of Class IX presented Haryanvi Ragini. Isha presented speech. Ashmit, Jiya, Rasika, Avneet, Rakhi, Pranjal, Saanvi, Navdeep, Anaya, Aarna, Geeta and Maanvi from Class VI and Surbhi, Lakshita, Diksha, Aastha, Jasleen, Maanvi, Shubneet, Riya, Divya, Manjot, Lovin and Jasleen from Class VII presented folk dance of Haryana. Supriya, Gurleen, Dakshita, Vanshika, Sejal, Riya, Angel from Class IX presented a group song.