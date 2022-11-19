Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

SI Dr Ashok Kumar from Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, delivered a lecture to make everyone aware about drug addiction and drug trafficking. He laid emphasis on the fact that awareness is an effective measure to counter the smuggling and distributing of drugs to save our younger generation. He said that the Central govt had passed Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 1985 to fight against the drugs abuse.
