Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

The school held a range of activities on Children's Day and the students of Class XI (medical) organised a special assembly. School president Pawan Garg and Secretary Ravinder Bansal wished the students on the occasion. Sweets were distributed among the underprivileged students under the guidance of the management. Fun-filled activities like sack race, one-legged race, back race, frog race, biscuit race, standing broad jump (to name a few) were conducted for the pupils.