Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

The school held a range of activities on Children's Day and the students of Class XI (medical) organised a special assembly. School president Pawan Garg and Secretary Ravinder Bansal wished the students on the occasion. Sweets were distributed among the underprivileged students under the guidance of the management. Fun-filled activities like sack race, one-legged race, back race, frog race, biscuit race, standing broad jump (to name a few) were conducted for the pupils.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aaftab Poonawala's lie detector test likely to be held today
A pre-medical session to gain preliminary information as wel...
Day after Satyender Jain claims 28kg weight loss, new video shows Delhi minister enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Jail sources say Jain has gained 8 kg while in jail, contrar...
Following argument, 25-year-old Delhi man kills father, mother, sister and grandmother
Accused Keshav has been arrested