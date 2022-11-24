Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

Floral tributes were paid to the iron lady and the first woman Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary by the school president Pawan Garg, secretary Ravinder Bansal, Principal Dherminder Khera, vice-principal Narender Sharma and teachers. Pawan Garg, while recalling the immense contribution of the former Prime Minister said that she was a lady with a clear vision of harmony, integrity and brotherhood and development for India. She will be known for her courage and contribution in the development of India and for her influence in the South Asian region and in the world.