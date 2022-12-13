Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

The Sports Department started a Skating Training Academy for school students. President Pawan Garg and Principal Dherminder Khera said roller-skating training coach Karan Makande has been appointed. To ensure the safety of students, all kinds of safety equipment have been made available. More than 80 students have registered themselves so far. Besides, coach Dalwinder Singh has also been appointed to promote volleyball in the school and a volleyball training academy will be started soon. The school has also arranged special coaching classes for the all-round development of students in which arrangements have been made for special teachers to prepare the students for the IITs, NEET, National Defence Academy (NDA) and National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) on the school premises.
