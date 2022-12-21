Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

Tributes were paid to late Sanjay Gandhi on his birth anniversary in the school by the management, principal, teachers and students. President Pawan Garg said Sanjay Gandhi was born on December 14, 1946. He had been a great inspiration for the youth who envisioned a modern and developed country. He had left an indelible imprint in political arena. He was a strong advocate of small family and proposed a family planning programme to control the population in India. He had been a great parliamentarian with a great political acumen.
