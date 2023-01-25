Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

Tributes were paid to freedom fighter and founder of ‘Azad Hind Fauj’, ‘All India Forward Bloc’ and former president of Indian National Congress Subhas Chandra Bose on his 126th birth anniversary by the management, Principal and staff at the school. The day is observed as Parakaram Diwas all over the country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant -- which had on January 19...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Indian man shot dead in US; wife, child injured after three masked men attack them
Police found Pinal Patel, his wife Rupalben, and child Bhakt...
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...