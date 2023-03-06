Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

Annual gathering ‘Navrasa’ of little kids of the school was organised in the auditorium of the school. An eminent social worker, Krishna Goel, former president of the Aggarwal Sabha (Mahila Wing), Ladwa, was the chief guest along with special guests Rekha Garg, Veena Bansal and Mandeep Kaur Gill. The chief guest and special guests received a warm traditional welcome. Children of Nursery, Prep-1 and Prep-2 presented an array of scintillating cultural activities and enthralled the audience. The activities were well-planned, perfectly coordinated and beautifully conducted. The chief guest appreciated the efforts of the students and exalted the school for providing such a great platform to the kids.