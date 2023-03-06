Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

Annual gathering ‘Navrasa’ of little kids of the school was organised in the auditorium of the school. An eminent social worker, Krishna Goel, former president of the Aggarwal Sabha (Mahila Wing), Ladwa, was the chief guest along with special guests Rekha Garg, Veena Bansal and Mandeep Kaur Gill. The chief guest and special guests received a warm traditional welcome. Children of Nursery, Prep-1 and Prep-2 presented an array of scintillating cultural activities and enthralled the audience. The activities were well-planned, perfectly coordinated and beautifully conducted. The chief guest appreciated the efforts of the students and exalted the school for providing such a great platform to the kids.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj
Umesh Pal, the key witness in 2005 former BSP MLA Raju Pal m...
Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today
He was arrested by the investigative agency in a case pertai...
Lokayukta likely to issue lookout notice against accused BJP MLA in Karnataka bribery case
According to sources in Lokayukta, they have learnt that Vir...
Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh
A video of the incident has been doing the rounds of social ...
Amitabh Bachchan injured on Hyderabad set of 'Project K', returns to Mumbai home
In a post on his personal blog, the 80-year-old actor says h...