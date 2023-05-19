Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora Ladwa

As many as 30 students got merit in the CBSE Class XII exams. 64 students got the first division. Anmol Aujla (Humanities) was the overall topper with 96.8%, while Parul scored 94.6%. In Science stream, Sania Tyagi got 94 per cent, Raman Kumar got 92.4 per cent, Vinay Dogra got 90.6% and Gayatri Sharma got 88.8%. In Commerce stream, Riya got 89.2%, Mankirat 88.8%, Akash 87.4% and Shikha 85.4%. In Class X results, as many as 11 students got 90% and above. Alish 95.8%, Kashish 94%, Aanvi 93.8%, Khushi Sharma 93.8%, Kashish Saini 91.8%, Bhagya 91.6%, Avnish 91.4%, Karanpreet 91.2%, Kashish 90.4%, Mahi 90.4% and Gorish Saini 90% came out with flying colours.