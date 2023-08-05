Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

Tributes were paid to pioneer of Hindi and Urdu literature Munshi Prem Chand and revolutionary Udham Singh to commemorate the birth anniversary of Munshi Prem Chand and martyrdom day of Udham Singh at the school. School president Pawan Garg along with chief yajmans Jitender Singh Gill, Pritpal Singh former sarpanch, Dhanora, Raj Kumar made offerings in a yajna and prayed to the God to save us from any imminent epidemic due to waterlogging in surrounding villages.