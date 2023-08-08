Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

A guest lecture was delivered by Roshan Lal, SI, Coordinator, Traffic Control Kurukshetra, in the school on ‘Road and cyber safety’ to the students. He advised the students to follow the road safety rules religiously, avoid reckless driving, wear helmet and possess a learning license. He warned the teenagers to beware of drugs. Nobody should attend unknown WhatsApp calls and believe in fake messages because these may trap them into the hands of the blackmailers or drag them into cybercrimes.

