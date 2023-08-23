Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

Independence Day was celebrated in the school. Chief guest school president Pawan Garg unfurled the Tricolour. Scouts and band of the school under the band master saluted the Tricolour. The students of the school presented scintillating patriotic and cultural programme, including group dance, songs and speeches.
