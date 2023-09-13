Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora Ladwa

A teacher-felicitation ceremony was organised on Teachers’ Day at the school. Pawan Garg, President of the School Management Committee, paid tributes to the ideal teacher, great freedom fighter, scholar, former President of India, Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan by offering flowers on his picture. Principal Dherminder Khera and Vice-Principal Narender Sharma felicitated the teachers by congratulating them on the occasion and gave them gifts.
