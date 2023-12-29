Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

Alumni Meet was organised at the school. Nearly 70 students attended the meet held in the assembly ground. All the alumni received a warm traditional welcome. Students presented scintillating cultural programmes and mesmerised the attendees. Games including tug-of-war, musical chairs was also organised for the alumni. The alumni visited the Science and Art exhibition organised by the school students and appreciated the neat display of the exhibits and elaborate presentations.
