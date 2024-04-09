Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

A free general health and eye check-up camp was organised at the school in the memory of the school’s founder president Late Om Prakash Garg, former MLA, MLC and philanthropist. A team of specialists under Dr S Sadik and Dr Kiran Chanon examined the health of students, their parents and people in general. Free medicines were distributed. Doctors advised the students and people various medicines and consultations during the camp. Dr Nalini Kooner and Nripender Singh screened eyes of the students and people in general, specially for glaucoma, and advised them various eye drops, medicines and consultations. More than 500 students and 170 people in general, were examined and screened for their general health and eyes. School president Pawan Garg, secretary Ravinder Bansal, joint secretary Narender Singhal, treasurer Jitender Singh Gill, member Rajan Kansal, Principal Dherminder Khera, Vice-Principal Narender Sharma and teachers welcomed the doctors and their team in the school campus on their arrival.

