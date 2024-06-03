Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

A two-day workshop on ‘Joyful Mathematics’ was held under the aegis of COE, Panchkula, in the school. Two resource persons Gauri Vandana, PGT (Mathematics), DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Ambala City, and Raji Goyal, PGT (Mathematics), DAV Model School, Sector 15-A, Chandigarh, apprised the teachers of handling common errors, difficult concepts and use of IT in teaching mathematics. They also apprised the attendees of innovation in mathematics teaching idea to practice, innovative teaching mathematics and recreational mathematics, joyful assessment, and creating culture for mathematics learning. They suggested the teachers that Geo Gebra App could be helpful in dealing with teaching of graphs. As many as 40 teachers from different schools attended the workshop with keen interest and actively participated in all the activities carried out during all sessions. Principal Dherminder Khera thanked the resource persons and felicitated them with mementos in the presence of Vice-Principal Narender Sharma. He urged the teachers to carry the information forward to their classrooms so that the gained knowledge would reach the learners helping them in joyful learning of mathematics.

