Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

Eight budding shooters — Priyanshu, Gurjot, Harshpreet, Piyush, Naitik, Shanvi, Sujal and Harman — of the school participated in the Haryana Pre-State Shooting Competition held at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, Tughlakabad, New Delhi, and performed extremely well in 10m rifle and air pistol events. Priyanshu, Gurjot and Harshpreet of Class IX and Naitik, Shanvi and Sujal of Class XI have qualified for the state-level shooting championship under the able guidance of shooting coach Balbir Singh and Rajvant Kaur. School president Pawan Garg, secretary Ravinder Bansal, Principal Dherminder Khera and Vice-Principal Narender Sharma congratulated the students for their brilliant achievements and wished them good luck for the Haryana State-Level Shooting Championship.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail
Daughter of Jagan Reddy's party MP was arrested but granted ...
Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’
This comes days after PM Trudeau said there is an 'alignment...
Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms
www.sgpcsarai.com is official website for room booking at Sa...