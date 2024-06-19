Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

Eight budding shooters — Priyanshu, Gurjot, Harshpreet, Piyush, Naitik, Shanvi, Sujal and Harman — of the school participated in the Haryana Pre-State Shooting Competition held at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, Tughlakabad, New Delhi, and performed extremely well in 10m rifle and air pistol events. Priyanshu, Gurjot and Harshpreet of Class IX and Naitik, Shanvi and Sujal of Class XI have qualified for the state-level shooting championship under the able guidance of shooting coach Balbir Singh and Rajvant Kaur. School president Pawan Garg, secretary Ravinder Bansal, Principal Dherminder Khera and Vice-Principal Narender Sharma congratulated the students for their brilliant achievements and wished them good luck for the Haryana State-Level Shooting Championship.

