Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa, gets new RO coolers

The school inaugurated a new submersible pump and three RO-equipped water coolers on campus. Social worker and industrialist Sachin Garg received a traditional welcome from the students. The installation began with a ritual performed by Pandit Parveen Sharma at the school’s Saraswati Temple. Sachin Garg, along with President Pawan Garg, secretary Ravinder Bansal and principal Narender Sharma, inaugurated the facilities. Garg later toured the school’s swimming pool and shooting range, and also planted a sapling on the premises.