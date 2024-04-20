Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Secondary Public School, Dhanora Ladwa

President of the school was felicitated by the management, principal and staff on being appointed general secretary of the managing committee of the Maharaja Aggarsain Medical Education and Scientific Research Society, Agroha. School secretary Ravinder Bansal, Principal Dharminder Khera and staff felicitated him by presenting a bouquet and wished him a good tenure ahead. Ravinder Bansal appreciated Pawan Garg for his dedication towards education and said the school is progressing incessantly under his able guidance and dynamic leadership. Principal Dharminder Khera congratulated Pawan Garg and said he is taking the legacy of his philanthropist father former MLA late Om Prakash Garg forward selflessly in the area. Vice-Principal Narender Sharma, teachers Ajay Gupta, Kavita Laller, Satwant Kaur and others, including Dheeraj Aahaluwalia, Sunil Kumar and Rajneesh Kumar, were present on the occasion.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...