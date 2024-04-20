Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Secondary Public School, Dhanora Ladwa

President of the school was felicitated by the management, principal and staff on being appointed general secretary of the managing committee of the Maharaja Aggarsain Medical Education and Scientific Research Society, Agroha. School secretary Ravinder Bansal, Principal Dharminder Khera and staff felicitated him by presenting a bouquet and wished him a good tenure ahead. Ravinder Bansal appreciated Pawan Garg for his dedication towards education and said the school is progressing incessantly under his able guidance and dynamic leadership. Principal Dharminder Khera congratulated Pawan Garg and said he is taking the legacy of his philanthropist father former MLA late Om Prakash Garg forward selflessly in the area. Vice-Principal Narender Sharma, teachers Ajay Gupta, Kavita Laller, Satwant Kaur and others, including Dheeraj Aahaluwalia, Sunil Kumar and Rajneesh Kumar, were present on the occasion.

