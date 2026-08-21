Sanjeevni develops ‘Clariva’ platform

Sanjeevni, a student of DC Model School, Ambala, has developed ‘Clariva’, a platform designed to help students discover academic opportunities such as competitions, Olympiads, scholarships and research programmes. After surveying students across seven countries, she identified a significant information gap and independently designed and developed the platform. Launched in July 2026, ‘Clariva’ features hundreds of curated opportunities, eligibility details and deadline tracking. Her initiative reflects her passion for technology and solving practical challenges faced by students. She plans to expand ‘Clariva’ into a wider ecosystem offering accessible academic and developmental opportunities.

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