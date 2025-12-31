‘Sanjha Chulha’ organised

OS DAV Public School, Kaithal, organised a delightful ‘Sanjha Chulha’ activity for the students from Bal Vatika to Class II, where kids teamed up with their fathers and family members to showcase their culinary skills. The event saw participants preparing a range of traditional dishes, salads, and drinks, which were judged on presentation, taste, and the students’ ability to explain their cooking process and cultural significance. Regional Officer Suman Nijhawan graced the occasion. Principal Anju Talvar emphasised the importance of such initiatives, stating, “This activity not only brings families together but also helps preserve our culinary heritage. OSDAV looks forward to hosting more events that celebrate culture, creativity, and community spirit. The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, recognising the creativity and teamwork of participants and winners.

Advertisement