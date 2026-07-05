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Home / The School Tribune / Sankul Training Workshop held at Sharda Sarvhitkari school

Sankul Training Workshop held at Sharda Sarvhitkari school

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:25 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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The inaugural ceremony of the three-day Sankul Training Workshop was held at Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr Sec School, Sec 40-D, Chandigarh. The workshop brought together 150 teachers from different schools under the Chandigarh Sankul with the objective of strengthening pedagogical practices, enhancing professional competence and equipping educators with contemporary teaching strategies. The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by the soulful rendition of Saraswati Vandana. The keynote speaker, Geeta Sharma, Deputy Advocate General, Punjab and Haryana High Court, spoke eloquently on the evolving role of teachers in an era of rapid technological advancement. The second session was conducted by Mrs Dhamija, retired Professor, MCM DAV College, who delivered a thought-provoking lecture on the vital role of teachers in instilling moral and ethical values among students. The post-lunch session was led by PS Khimta, Principal, Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40-D, Chandigarh, who presented a comprehensive overview of the salient features and effective implementation of NCF 2023. The final session of the day was conducted by Abhishek, Hindi teacher, who introduced the participants to the Panchpadi lesson plan. The programme concluded with the recitation of the ‘Sukhina Mantra’, invoking peace, harmony and the well-being of all, leaving the participants inspired and motivated for the sessions ahead.

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