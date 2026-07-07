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Home / The School Tribune / Sankul Varg Teachers' Training Workshop concludes

Sankul Varg Teachers' Training Workshop concludes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:51 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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The concluding day of the three-day Sankul Varg Teachers' Training Workshop at Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40-D, Chandigarh, commenced with ‘vandana’, followed by a yoga session conducted by Anil Shastri, Principal, Dhanas. The teachers participated enthusiastically, making the session both refreshing and energising. Jyoti Tiwari, Head of Vedic Maths, conducted an engaging session, demonstrating innovative techniques to simplify the teaching and learning of mathematics. This was followed by a session by Ankita, POCSO Consultant, Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR). She acquainted the participants with child rights, emergency helpline numbers, Ashianas, Juvenile Justice (JJ) Homes, child welfare services in Chandigarh, and important legislations, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The concluding session was delivered by Shipra Bansal, Chairperson, CCPCR. She sensitised the teachers to issues related to child safety, the concepts of good touch and bad touch, classroom ethics and the importance of creating a safe, inclusive, and child-friendly school environment. The teachers also presented their innovative lesson plans, showcasing the knowledge, skills, and pedagogical practices they had acquired during the workshop. The three-day training programme concluded with the recitation of the Sukhina Mantra, leaving the participants enriched with fresh perspectives, renewed enthusiasm, and a strengthened commitment to value-based, child-centric education.

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