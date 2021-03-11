Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

To ensure immunisation and safety of students against Covid-19, the school held its sixth free vaccination camp on the premises. This was done in association with the Health Department, Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, for students aged 12 to 18 years. The first and second doses were administered during the camp and the pupils were instructed regarding precautions against Covid. Principal Rachna Monga emphasised the significance of being vaccinated.
