Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

The school organised a variety of programmes to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence commencing with a special session in which President of the school Chander Mohan interacted with students on the school campus. He shared his experiences with students of Class X and discussed the boons and blessings around them. Students of the Primary wing tied rakhi to him and the Principal.
