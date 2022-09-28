Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

The school bagged two prizes in the National School Awards 2022. The awards were presented at a felicitation ceremony held in New Delhi recently. The school was awarded for being the ‘Most Eco-Friendly School’ and Principal Rachna Monga was awarded for being ‘Educational Reformer’ in Punjab.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities
Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...
ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case
The action came day after CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nai...
Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP
The Congress recently lost MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Ka...
Spell out stand on Rajoana’s mercy plea by Thursday, Supreme Court tells Centre
A Bench led by CJI UU Lalit to hear it on Friday as the firs...