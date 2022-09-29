Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

The school hosted CBSE Capacity-Building Programme for the faculty members of various schools of the city and nearby areas in association with CBSE COE Chandigarh. Dr. Navneet Kaur, Principal of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School was the CBSE resourceperson for the workshop on 'Life Skills'. She has many National and International awards to her credit. The session started with an interesting introduction round named "ABC of Me". It was a ‘warm-up and knowing each other round’ followed by the KWL brainstorming tool that helped everyone to activate their prior knowledge, identify areas of inquiry and reflect on the learning. The discussion emphasised on self-realisation. Educators were also told about the importance of self-love, positive attitude, inner voice, belongingness, safety and security, high self-esteem and self-actualisation. It was taken further with the discussion of different life skills that fall into three basic categories — Interpersonal, Emotional, and Thinking Skills. Real-life classroom examples were shared to understand how various life skills are important for students in promoting positive attitude, quick decision making, improving communication traits, controlling anger, increasing self-esteem and confidence. With a note of appreciation Principal, Rachna Monga emphasised the importance of life skills to be developed in student's life to prepare them as a real warrior and face challenges of life.