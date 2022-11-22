Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

The school as a Lead Collaborator for Hubs of Learning, CBSE, hosted a workshop on ‘Financial Literacy’ for teachers to develop financial knowledge, life skills and confidence for managing their money. The interactive session was ably conducted by Anju Jain, a certified soft skills, pedagogy and e-content trainer and an ex-Zonal Head (Learning & Development and Sales, Education Department, Punjab. The session aimed at educating the participants about concepts of investment, its benefits and the use of different digital tools of investments.