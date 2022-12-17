Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

The school held a special interaction hour with renowned educationist RP Singh, Joint Secretary, Skill Education, CBSE, for the school faculty. The session circled around the importance of skill development, resource development and retrieval in contrast to the present needs. Singh strongly suggested to the fraternity to inculcate the process of exploration and development of skills rather than imposing the conventional knowledge. Teachers must play an active role of facilitator as well as fine personality developers. Principal Rachna Monga suffixed the urgent compliance of skill-based education with subject-integrated approach.