Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

The school held a special interaction hour with renowned educationist RP Singh, Joint Secretary, Skill Education, CBSE, for the school faculty. The session circled around the importance of skill development, resource development and retrieval in contrast to the present needs. Singh strongly suggested to the fraternity to inculcate the process of exploration and development of skills rather than imposing the conventional knowledge. Teachers must play an active role of facilitator as well as fine personality developers. Principal Rachna Monga suffixed the urgent compliance of skill-based education with subject-integrated approach.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
GST Council doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore; defines SUVs for 22 pc cess
The Council could decide on only eight out of the 15 agenda ...
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
In its earlier order, it had asked the Gujarat govt to consi...
Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar's detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter 'top secret'
Bhagwant Mann was at the receiving end when his government c...
BJP says Rahul speaking language of China & Pakistan; seeks his expulsion from Congress
‘While every Indian is happy when the country's soldiers dem...
Sidhu Moosewala’s last ride ‘Thar’ reaches home seven months after his murder
Moosewala was driving this Thar while he was shot dead by a ...