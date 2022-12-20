Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

A one-day adventure camp was organised for students of classes I to IV. Students took part in fun games and rigorous tasks like magical maze, burma bridge, mine field, body zorb, laser beam, hamster wheel, hippity hop race, zip line, sport climbing etc, with a team of certified and trained instructors. It aligned students with their natural abilities and helped them master the art of being their most productive selves. It was an enchanting day for all.