Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

The 74th Republic Day and Basant Panchami celebrations were held at the school. The students participated in a wide range of activities like poetry recitation, greeting card crafting, book reading, badge making, slogan writing and fruit platter creation. Invigorating thoughts were expressed through creative writing by the students. The event witnessed a subtle combination of Tricolor ideas resonating patriotic, artistic and aesthetic skills as part of the R-Day celebrations. The spiritual significance of Basant Panchami was conveyed through 'Saraswati Vandana' in praise of Goddess Saraswati an epitome of music, art, and `knowledge. The students were dressed in yellow-coloured attires to mark the occasion and brought yellow-colored fruits and salad in their tiffins.