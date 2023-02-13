Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

Students of the school brought laurels to the institution as the result of JEE Mains 2023 was announced. Dhruv Malhotra scored 99.4 percentile, Manav Arora 97.1 and Sukriti Bhandari 96.83. Saying that it was a result of dedicated, rigorous and consistent academic efforts, Principal Rachna Monga congratulated students for their achievement and their parents for the proud moment. Chander Mohan, President, Arya Shiksha Mandal, extended his blessings and words of appreciation for the students.