Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

Seeking the blessings of Almighty, the school held a hawan for the students of Classes X and XII for the board examinations. Principal Rachna Monga wished the students good luck and inspired them to work hard to excel in the examinations. She asked them to maintain a healthy lifestyle saying no goal is achievable without good health. Chander Mohan, President, Arya Shiksha Mandal, said hard work always pays and preparations done with honesty and determination are always fruitful.