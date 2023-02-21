Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

The school bid farewell to Class XII students in an event titled “Parwaaz”. Umangika and Prabhjot Singh were crowned Miss Sanskriti and Mr Sanskriti at the function. The students of Class XI presented dance performances, melodious songs and foot-tapping dance numbers. Class XII students expressed their gratitude in the form of poems, speeches and floral tokens to their Principal and mentors. Rachna Monga, Principal, awarded various titles to students. Kamaljeet Kaur was adjudged Miss Elegant, Himnish Sibal Mr Handsome, Sujal Mr Modest, Harleen Kaur Miss Modest, Tamana Miss Sincere, Kawanveer Singh Mr Sincere, Smriti Miss Vivacious, Parul Miss Generous, Akshdeep Bonss Mr Creative, Anraj Kaur Miss Dancing Diva, Ridhima Garg Miss Adorable and special appreciation was given to Krishnansh Arora.
