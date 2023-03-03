Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

The closing ceremony of Oxfam Equality Club was held at the school. Students participated in various scintillating activities. The most intriguing aspect of embellishing the event was the crossword challenge. To evoke the emotions of empathy and justice, an equality pledge was taken. Resource person Asmita Prabhakar emphasised raising consciousness amongst students about a host of societal problems persisting in society.
