Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

A "hawan" was organised to seek the blessings of the Almighty for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Advanced Wing of the school. The new infrastructure with high-tech seminar halls, smart lecture rooms and an auditorium aims to add new dimensions to the growth of the institution. The ceremony was graced by Chander Mohan, President, Arya Shiksha Mandal, Principal Rachna Monga and members of the school managing committee. Chander Mohan, in his valuable address, congratulated the Principal for giving the school a global recognition. He said the school had reached a level which required future-ready infrastructural extensions. Observing the Martyrdom Day, he inspired the young generation to imbibe the values of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.
