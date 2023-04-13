Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

In order to help the students of Class X and their parents choose the right stream in Class XI and make a wise career choice, the school held a special interaction session with the students and their parents. Students were enlightened about their subject combinations as per their aptitude, interest, capabilities, and most importantly, their career goals. Principal Rachna Monga, in her key address to the students and the parents, asserted that identifying the interest and aptitude was much more important than making the choice. She gave a broad view of the school's policy for subject combination. Queries and suggestions were discussed during the session.