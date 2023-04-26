Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

The school celebrated World Earth Day with a series of events. The students were told to help in conserving natural resources. Rachna Monga, Principal, in her special meeting with the students, said it was important to prevent the natural resources from degradation. She took a promise from the students that they would work round the year for conserving the natural resources. On the occasion, events like slogan contest, poster making, paper bag creation, message crowns and other sustainable art work from waste products were made.
