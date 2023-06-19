Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

A student, Gunpriya once again brought laurels to the school by clearing NEET 2023 with a percentile score of 99.27 and getting an All-India Rank of 309. Rachna Monga, Principal, congratulated Gunpriya and her parents Romesh Chander and Rachna for her success.
