Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

The school organised a science exhibition. Thirty science models were exhibited. Security Surveillance System model by Jagraj Singh, Yuvraj, and Jashanpreet Singh secured the first position. Two teams grabbed the second position — Laser Security System by Lokesh, Raghav, Saksham and Piyush, and Street Shade model by Kanika Kaushal, Gagandeep Kaur, Harleen Kaur and Komaldeep Kaur. The third position was held by Abhijeet and Ayush with a model of a Robot, and Dhriti and Ayush Paswan for a model on Shivering Saviour Stick. Ekansh and Ravneet Kaur received a consolation prize for their model on Earthquake.