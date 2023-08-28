Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

The school organised a science exhibition. Thirty science models were exhibited. Security Surveillance System model by Jagraj Singh, Yuvraj, and Jashanpreet Singh secured the first position. Two teams grabbed the second position — Laser Security System by Lokesh, Raghav, Saksham and Piyush, and Street Shade model by Kanika Kaushal, Gagandeep Kaur, Harleen Kaur and Komaldeep Kaur. The third position was held by Abhijeet and Ayush with a model of a Robot, and Dhriti and Ayush Paswan for a model on Shivering Saviour Stick. Ekansh and Ravneet Kaur received a consolation prize for their model on Earthquake.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shobha yatra LIVE: Security stepped up in Nuh, drones deployed for surveillance
Police not taking any chances in Gurugram and vicinity
Shobha yatra: Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today
Locals fear outsiders may create trouble
15 seers may be allowed for symbolic yatra in Nuh
Nuh sealed, no entry without district ID card: Police
2 students die by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota within 5 hours; coaching institutes told not to hold tests for 2 months
Both had scored low marks in tests