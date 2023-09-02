Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

The school celebrated National Sports Day to paying homage to the indomitable sports legend Major Dhyan Chand, often hailed as India’s “Magician of Hockey”. Embodying the spirit of the occasion was the theme for this year “Sports as a catalyst for an inclusive and fit society”. The pinnacle of the day was the enthralling contests tug-of-war and 400-metre race. More than 400 students participated in the contest. Principal Rachna Monga inaugurated the festivities with a captivating balloon release. Winner teams were awarded with medals.

