Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

Rich tributes were paid to Dr S Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. A special Interaction Hour was organised with Dr Shruti Shukla, State Coordinator-cum-Deputy Director of SCERT. She emphasized on the need for great teachers over good ones who teach the children to manage their thoughts. She said that being a teacher one has to rise from personal ambition to social vision for inspiring the youth. Principal, Rachna Monga, in her address appreciated the efforts of teachers who balance the challenges of their personal and professional commitments.