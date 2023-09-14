Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

Janmashtami was celebrated in the school. The campus was adorned with exquisite decorations that captured the essence of excitement and jubilation. The celebration featured a captivating cultural programme performed by Pre-Primary grade students, portraying the profound bond between Lord Krishna and his mother along with the cherished friendship between Sudama and Lord Krishna. Students, attired as Lord Krishna and Radha, radiated charming grin. The life story of Lord Krishna was masterfully portrayed through scintillating dance performances.
