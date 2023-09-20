Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

The school celebrated Hindi Diwas with an incredible display of literary and linguistic talent. The school hosted a garland of events that was not just a commemoration of India’s official language but a vibrant showcase of literary prowess and cultural appreciation. Students showcased their deep-rooted love for Hindi language and literature through their captivating performances. A week’s celebration featuring poetry recitations and flash cards dedicated to illustrious poets and writers were held to pay homage to India’s official language.