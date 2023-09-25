Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

The school hosted “Kalam ko Salaam” to recognise the academic scholar students of the session 2022-23. Principal Rachna Monga and school alumni, who now have become leading figures in their respective professions, attended the event. Rachna Monga expressed her pride and underscored the substantial contributions of alumni in various fields and the invaluable role they have played in shaping the institution’s legacy. The event served as a unique platform for the school’s former students to reconnect with their roots, sharing their experiences and insights with the current generation while acknowledging their alma mater’s role in their journeys.